13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, July 5, 2023

LAS VEGAS — We'll start in the mid and upper 70s at sunrise, which is cooler than the last several days. Sunshine sends highs near 105° this afternoon, about average for July. South and southwest gusts will reach 20 mph today, before diminishing tonight as we drop back to the mid and upper 70s late. Daytime highs will range within 1°-2° of normal the rest of the week and this weekend, so expect numbers between 104°-106° as a dry, sunny pattern continues. Southwest gusts between 20-30 mph each afternoon are also expected. The heat surges back to 110° next week as a ridge of high pressure develops across Arizona and New Mexico. Nighttime temperatures will also warm then, moving back to the low and mid 80s. There's a chance with this set-up that some monsoon moisture could approach Southern Nevada by the middle of next week, but at this point the chance is slim.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Pollen levels remain in the medium category this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.