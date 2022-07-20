LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As monsoon storms move on, the heat ramps up this week. Our daytime highs Wednesday lands near 110° after starting the day in the low 90s. We'll enjoy partly cloudy skies, slightly less humidity, and breezy southwest winds. Temperatures likely hit 111° Thursday and Friday with an Excessive Heat Warning in place Thursday morning through Friday night. Overnight lows fall only into the low 90s, not providing much relief for the overnight hours. Temperatures will slowly drop towards 105° by early next week as the isolated storm chance returns with a surge of monsoon moisture.