13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, July 19, 2023

LAS VEGAS — The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place as a ridge of high pressure over the Desert Southwest keeps Las Vegas at 112°-115° through Saturday. Late night and early morning readings will only drop near 90° during this stretch, providing little overnight relief. Humidity is palpable today and tomorrow, but no storms are expected in Southern Nevada. Southwest gusts to 30 mph today will slacken Thursday and Friday. Small rain chances enter the forecast Saturday through Tuesday, peaking at 20% in Las Vegas on Sunday and Monday in the afternoon heat. Increased clouds and moisture may keep highs between 110°-112° Sunday through early next week.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that makes them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Air quality turns unhealthy for sensitive groups as ozone and pollution build due to the hot and calm conditions. Pollen levels remain medium this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.