13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023

LAS VEGAS — This morning delivers northwest winds at 10-20 mph across much of Las Vegas (it's a bit less windy on the south side of town) and that makes temperatures in the low 40s feel like the low 30s. Today will be sunny and by the afternoon highs only reach the low 50s. Winds from midday through afternoon will be light (5-10 mph) from the northeast. This evening turns partly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s, and late tonight sees readings drop to the low and mid 30s.

Another system swings through on Thursday, delivering a 30% chance of light valley rain showers during the afternoon and evening, with southwest breezes at 10-20 mph shifting to the northwest by the end of the day. Snow showers may reach as low as 3,500 feet, which means flakes may fly on the west and south sides of the valley in places like Summerlin and Anthem. A few inches of snow are expected in the Spring Mountains. Temperatures on Thursday start in the mid 30s and only climb to the upper 40s, which is more than 10° colder than usual for mid-January!

Friday is windy, with north gusts at 25 mph in Las Vegas and 35 mph in Laughlin, but Saturday and Sunday breezes will be limited to 5-15 mph. Mostly sunny weather is here Friday through early next week, with wake-up readings remaining in the mid 30s and daytime highs in the low 50s. Expect dry weather during this stretch. Wind gusts of 20 mph return on Monday.