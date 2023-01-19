NWS: Drivers should be prepared for slippery roads at Red Rock, Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're driving anywhere around Red Rock Canyon and Mt. Charleston, the National Weather Service for Las Vegas is warning drivers of slippery road conditions.

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023

NWS Las Vegas issued a winter weather advisory that started Wednesday and is expected to end Friday morning around 10:00 a.m.

Officials say snow can be expected of about 5,000 feet, give or take 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulations.

"Locally higher amounts possible over 9,000 feet," officials with NWS said.

Exact areas provided in the weather alert include the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. Also the Red Rock Scenic Loop, Kyle Canyon Road, Lee Canyon Road and Deer Creek Road.