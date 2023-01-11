13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, January 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Calm and dry weather is forecast today but grab the winter coat as we begin in the upper 30s and low 40s. We'll be partly cloudy today. Highs won't escape the mid 50s this afternoon, which is below-average. Some thicker high clouds tonight but otherwise quite and chilly with lows back to the upper 30s in most Las Vegas neighborhoods.

Thursday sees increasing clouds and a slight uptick to the upper 50s. Winds remain light the rest of the work and school week. In spite of mostly cloudy conditions, Friday afternoon also reaches the upper 50s.

Our next round of showers arrives this weekend. A few raindrops on Saturday, with 0.20" of rain Saturday evening and night. Additional spotty showers are possible Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, although amounts look light at this point in time. The thicker clouds will keep temperatures in the mid and upper 50s during that stretch.