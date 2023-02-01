13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning, so bundle up! Winds are only 5 mph around Las Vegas, but 15 mph in the northeast valley. Today delivers sun and afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Lows drop to the low and mid 30s tonight as calm and clear conditions continue. It's partly-to-mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s and winds under 10 mph. A stretch of milder air arrives this weekend, and for the first time in about a month highs will reach the low 60s (Saturday) and mid 60s (Sunday). Winds are calm on Saturday, then pick up to 15-25 mph Sunday (southwest), Sunday night (northwest), and Monday (north) as a cold front crosses Southern Nevada. North breezes at 10-20 mph Tuesday will keep slightly cooler highs (near 60°) around Las Vegas on Monday and Tuesday. Lows drop to near 40° Thursday night through early next week.