13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Partly cloudy conditions today with winds at 5-10 mph and temperatures starting near 40° and finishing in the mid-to-upper 50s. As a disturbance swirls just north of Pahrump and Las Vegas at midday, a few spotty rain showers are in the forecast from late morning through early afternoon. Areas in the north valley (Centennial Hills, Skye Canyon, Aliante) have a better chance than the rest of town to see these passing raindrops. Well north of Clark County, travel may be slippery near Tonopah this morning and between Caliente and Ely this afternoon. Lows tonight in Las Vegas drop back to the upper 30s. Thursday and Friday look mostly sunny and calm, but it won't warm up; expect wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and daytime highs in the mid 50s. Our next weather system rolls across the Desert Southwest this weekend. Saturday is breezy (south 10-20 mph) and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday turns windy (south 25-35 mph) with a cloudy sky and passing showers, possibly up to 0.25" of rain in Las Vegas by the time the system departs on Monday morning. Monday will be breezy (west 15-25 mph) and mostly cloudy and in the low 50s. A shot of colder air (wake-up temperatures in the low 30s and daytime highs in the upper 40s) is here for a few days starting Tuesday.