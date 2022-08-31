13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022

LAS VEGAS — An Excessive Heat Warning continues through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny conditions with readings in the upper 80s at sunrise and the 100s by 9:30 a.m. Highs sizzle between 109° and 110° each afternoon through the weekend, and flirt with 115° on the northeast side of the valley. Evening temperatures won't dip to the 90s until 9:00 p.m. Overnight lows will only drop to the mid 80s. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or wait until after 6pm to avoid the worst heat; sun set is near 7:20 p.m. this time of year. When working or exercising outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water. It's important to watch those vulnerable to the intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Not much change is expected through early next week, although the heat will drop a couple degrees by the middle of next week, although that's still above-average.