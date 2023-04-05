13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, April 5, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the upper 30s and low 40s early this morning, with a few 5-10 mph north breezes and a clear sky. Today looks mostly sunny with 10-15 mph northeast winds and highs limited to the upper 50s. We'll dip to the low 40s tonight and then warm up on Thursday (upper 60s) and even more so Friday (mid 70s) with daytime breezes at 15-20 mph. We're near 80° on Saturday for the first time this year and mid 80s are here Sunday for Easter. Nighttime lows will climb from the 50s Thursday and Friday nights to the 60s Saturday night and beyond. Upper 80s continue early next week before a drop to the 70s starting next Thursday. This will be the first 80° weather of the year, about three weeks behind schedule. Half the year in Las Vegas is spent in the 80s and above.