13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures start near 50° this morning, with winds at 10-20 mph alongside sunshine. Northwest winds are closer to 15-25 mph on the north end of the Las Vegas valley. Afternoon highs see the low 70s today, likely for the final time until October or November. Less wind tonight with lows down near 50° after midnight. Thursday sees sun, mid 70s, and reasonable northeast winds at 10-20 mph. Friday is mostly sunny, near 80°, and borderline breezy with northeast winds at 10-20 mph. We climb from 85° Saturday to 89° Sunday and stay there for Monday. Mid 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday before a warm-up near 90° to finish next week. No rain chances are in the forecast this week, but pollen levels remain very high with ragweed, olive, and grass pollen causing most of the issues. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.