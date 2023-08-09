13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, August 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS — A few stray showers early this morning across Southern Nevada with temperatures in the 80s. Afternoon highs are limited to 100° with southwest gusts at 15-25 mph and a mix of clouds and sun. Las Vegas sees a 20% chance for showers and thundershowers today, a 40% chance Thursday, and a lingering 20% chance Friday as well as Sunday.

Highs will be limited to the upper 90s Thursday and Friday before climbing back to 101° Saturday and 100° Sunday. We're closer to 105° early next week, and as a ridge of high pressure covers the Desert Southwest next week, highs may approach 110° Wednesday and beyond. Nighttime lows will range from the low to mid 80s in Las Vegas over the next week, with 70s in cooler neighborhoods away from The Strip.

To beat the August heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.