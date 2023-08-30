13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, August 30, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Late August heat continues with highs back near 110° this afternoon. Expect sunshine and southwest gusts to 30 mph. We start in the upper 70s to mid 80s around Las Vegas, but a climb through the 90s happens between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Lows tonight only drop to the mid 80s. Southwest gusts pick up to 30 mph Thursday and south gusts will hit 40 mph on Friday which could kick up dust and impact air quality. Weekend gusts linger at 25 mph Saturday and Sunday. Spotty thundershower chances are expected Thursday afternoon and evening (20%). Friday and Saturday see scattered storms (40% chances) as low pressure in Northern California pulls monsoon moisture into the Desert Southwest. Las Vegas will hover at 105° Thursday before dropping to the low 90s Friday and Saturday as clouds and rain chances and humidity increase. We'll stay in the low 90s Sunday into early next week, with a 10% chance Sunday giving way to completely dry weather on Labor Day Monday.

To beat the late summer heat early this week, avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.