13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, August 2, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas has seen continued passing showers and thundershowers late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Additional thundershowers are south and east of the Las Vegas alley at sunrise, and additional lighter showers are off to our west. Passing showers remain in the Las Vegas forecast through 10 a.m.

Rain-cooled temperatures in the mid 70s to near 80° at sunrise will reach the upper 90s to near 100° this afternoon as the air starts to dry out and southeast breezes blow at 10-15 mph. Lows tonight fall to the upper 70s and low 80s.

A completely dry pattern is expected for the foreseeable future; sunshine, lower humidity, afternoon breezes, and highs between 104° and 108°. The first day of school in Clark County on Monday looks toasty, with upper 80s at drop-off and 108° by the afternoon bell.

We're monitoring wildfire smoke from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve near the California state line, but the air quality wasn't nearly as bad Tuesday in Las Vegas as it was Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that makes them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.