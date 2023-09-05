13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, September 5, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Dry weather continues in Southern Nevada this week and beyond. Temperatures have dropped to the mid 60s and low 70s around Las Vegas early this morning. Plan on sunshine today and highs in the low 90s alongside light gusts at 15 mph. A warming trend to the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday and near 100° Friday through the weekend and Monday is anticipated. Nighttime lows will continue to drop to the low 70s near The Strip through mid-week before climbing to the mid 70s this weekend and beyond. Daytime 20 mph gusts are expected Wednesday through Saturday as high pressure in northern Mexico and low pressure off the California coast combine to deliver dry southwest breezes aloft.