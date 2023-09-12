Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Spotty storms today
The September 12, 2023 weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:28 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 08:28:58-04

LAS VEGAS — Storms are sliding north and south of the Las Vegas valley early this Tuesday morning. While the chance of morning rain in the valley remains low at 10%, another round of spotty storms is possible this afternoon (20%) as downpours with lightning drift east off the mountains.

After starting in the low 80s we'll see highs in the mid 90s with humidity and southwest gusts to 20 mph.

Steady temperatures in the mid 70s early and mid 90s in the afternoon accompany dry weather from Wednesday through the weekend into early next week.



