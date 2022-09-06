13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS — An Excessive Heat Warning continues today, tomorrow, and Thursday. Expect mostly sunny conditions with readings in the 80s at sunrise and near 110° this Tuesday afternoon. Highs flirt with 115° on the northeast side of the valley, and will be near 105° on the west side of the valley between Summerlin and Centennial Hills. Evening temperatures won't dip to the 90s until 9:00 p.m., and overnight lows won't drop to the mid 80s until 5:00 a.m. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or wait until after 6pm to avoid the worst heat; sun set is near 7:00 p.m. this time of year. When working or exercising outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. It's important to watch those vulnerable to the intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water. An influx in humidity arrives Friday and increased clouds will keep highs close to 100°. Rain and storm chances increase to 20%-30% Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as highs drop to the mid 90s for the first time in several weeks. Nighttime lows will dip to the 70s starting Saturday night and lasting into next week.