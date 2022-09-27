13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s early this Tuesday morning. Las Vegas will reach the 80s by 8 a.m. and the low 90s by noon as partly cloudy conditions cover Southern Nevada. Isolated thundershowers are possible this afternoon and tonight (20% chance) although the opportunity increases to 30% on Wednesday as higher humidity arrives. Highs reach the mid 90s today, and temperatures will dip to the 80s this evening and then the mid 70s later tonight. Highs return to the mid 90s tomorrow, and stay that warm this week as we finish September and turn the calendar to October on Saturday. Mid 90s continue this weekend through early next week, with mostly sunny, dry conditions Thursday and beyond. Lows at night remain in the low and mid 70s this week.