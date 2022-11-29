13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS — North breezes at 10-15 mph will accentuate the chill today. Temperatures begin in the upper 30s and low 40s, and highs will hover in the mid 50s from midday through the afternoon under a sunny sky. North winds will gust to 30 mph down the Colorado River valley through Laughlin. Lows tonight drop to the 30s in the Las Vegas valley with clear conditions and winds under 10 mph. Highs remain in the mid 50s Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. South breezes up to 20 mph on Thursday and Friday accompany mostly cloudy conditions and highs near 60°. There's a small (20%) chance for spotty rain showers Friday through Saturday and Sunday as clouds increase across the Desert Southwest. Saturday's winds are under 15 mph, but 25 mph southwest gusts on Sunday precede a cold front Sunday night that will deliver northwest winds of 20 mph on Monday and drop highs from near 60° this weekend back to the mid 50s early next week.