13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's a cold start with temperatures between the mid 30s and mid 40s at sunrise. There are some northeast breezes across the eastern half of the valley, and northeast winds of 15-25 mph will spread across the rest of Las Vegas by late morning. The afternoon looks sunny with highs in the upper 50s, although the breezes will accentuate the chill. Winds will be stronger from Lake Mead down the Colorado River Valley, so a Wind Advisory is in place. Expect gusts of 30 mph on Lake Mead and 40 mph from Lake Mohave through Laughlin. Here in Las Vegas, it remains breezy tonight as temperatures drop through the 40s back to the upper 30s and low 40s late tonight. Northeast gusts of 25 mph continue Wednesday, keeping highs in the upper 50s as sunshine continues. We'll be near 60° on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be calm, before northeast winds at 15-20 mph return Friday and Saturday. No rain or mountain snow chances are expected in the Desert Southwest over the next seven days. Nighttime lows in the upper 30s and low 40s continue through the weekend into early next week.