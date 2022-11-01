13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures start in the 50s this morning with high clouds overhead alongside calm winds. Southwest gusts increase to 30-35 mph this afternoon, sending temperatures into the upper 70s, about 5° above average for November 1st. Southwest winds linger this evening and tonight, as lows drop back to the mid 50s. Highs drop to the upper 60s Wednesday with southwest gusts near 30 mph and mostly cloudy weather setting the stage for spotty rain showers (20% chance) starting in the afternoon. The chance for valley showers and mountain snow climbs to 40% Wednesday night through Thursday as a cold front sweeps through Southern Nevada. Temperatures drop to the 40s Wednesday night and Thursday morning as northwest winds develop at 15-25 mph. Those blustery winds drop highs to the middle 50s on Thursday, our coldest day since early March. We'll plummet to the upper 30s and low 40s across the Las Vegas valley Thursday night and early Friday morning. North winds on Friday (15-25 mph) will accompany a mostly sunny sky and temperatures that won't escape the upper 50s. The upcoming weekend looks calm, mostly sunny, and not quite as cold: highs reach the upper 60s Saturday, and the low 70s Sunday. We "fall back" Saturday night into Sunday morning, so the sunrise shifts one hour earlier to 6:08 a.m. and sunset does the same, moving to 4:39 p.m.