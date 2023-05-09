13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's cool again early this morning, in the 50s and 60s with south breezes at 10-15 mph and a mainly clear sky. Turning partly cloudy later today with highs back in the mid 80s and southwest gusts near 30 mph. We'll remain breezy this evening and tonight (southwest 15-25 mph) as the sky turns partly cloudy and temperatures drop to 60° after midnight. Back to 82° Wednesday as breezes linger at 15-25 mph with a mostly sunny sky. Thursday sees mid 80s before above-average warmth arrives Friday (92°) and this weekend (mid 90s) and lasts into next week. Nighttime lows will be near 70° during this stretch. There's just enough moisture around this weekend and next week to mention small afternoon pop-up shower and storm chances, mainly around the mountains. Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.