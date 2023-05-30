13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, May 30, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s at sunrise with mostly sunny and calm conditions. Highs reach the low 90s this afternoon as south winds blow at 15-25 mph and the sky turns partly cloudy as showers and thundershowers form over the Spring Mountains (30% chance) and then drift north. The chance of rain in Las Vegas is low (10%). We'll drop to the 60s tonight with a mainly clear sky. Highs are limited to the middle and upper 80s Tuesday as a weather system skirts south of Las Vegas, delivering a partly cloudy sky and another 10% chance of showers and thundershowers to the valley. Afternoon temperatures move from the low 90s Thursday (southwest winds back to 20-30 mph as we start June) to the mid 90s Friday. Plan on a surge to the upper 90s Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and beyond. We might hit 100° on Sunday, which would be the first time this year and a week later than we typically see the inaugural century mark. Nighttime lows will be closer to 70° Thursday night and beyond.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and oak causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.