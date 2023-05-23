13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, May 23, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Warm weather continues this week, with highs in the mid 90s today and tomorrow and low 90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. A bump back to the mid 90s arrives Sunday, Memorial Day Monday, and beyond. Rain chances are gone from the forecast in Las Vegas, and we'll remain completely dry the rest of the week and this upcoming weekend. Rounds of wind are expected the next several days, with gusts from the south and southwest peaking at 30-35 mph today, Wednesday, and Thursday. Breezes linger at 25 mph Friday before dropping to 20 mph this weekend. The wind may kick up a bit of dust in open areas on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows at night will reach the low 70s early in the week and upper 60s later in the week.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and oak causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.