13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, May 16, 2023

LAS VEGAS — As the heat continues, we'll watch for isolated pop-up showers and storms the next few days, mainly midday through evening. Daytime highs remain in the mid 90s (above-average, below record levels) as nighttime lows hover in the mid 70s. Rain chances of 20% in Las Vegas today and tomorrow, then only 10% Thursday through the weekend. Mountain rain and storm chances are 40% today and 30% tomorrow, then 20% through the weekend. Partly cloudy conditions with marginal humidity are expected most days, with winds generally from the south at 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Breezes will approach 25 mph on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs hover in the mid 80s through the weekend and into next week.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.