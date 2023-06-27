13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, June 27, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 70s early this morning with sunshine and light winds. We'll quickly climb through the 80s from 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. before reaching the low 90s at noon and the upper 90s between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Las Vegas should reach 99° today and tomorrow, extending our record streak of consecutive days without triple digits to 293 days. South and southwest gusts reach 25 mph the next couple afternoons before a hot and calm pattern sets up shop. A daytime high of 100° is possible Thursday, and the triple digits are very likely Friday, the last day of June, with a current forecast of 104°. Highs sizzle as we flip the calendar to July this weekend. Saturday and beyond, including the Fourth next Tuesday, will see highs between 108° and 111° with dry, sunny conditions and light wind. Nighttime lows during this stretch will be warm, in the low and mid 80s.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types.