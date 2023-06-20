13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the upper 60s and low 70s at daybreak with lingering southwest wind gusts near 30 mph on the south side of the Las Vegas valley. Sunshine yields to partly cloudy conditions by late afternoon, this evening, and tonight. Highs reach the low 90s today, which is 10° below-average for June 20th. We still haven't hit 100° this year, and we're not expecting triple digits to arrive until early next week. Highs hit the mid 90s Wednesday as summer officially begins at 7:57 a.m. We're breezy and sunny and 94° on Thursday. Low 90s Friday with calmer weather, which lasts into Saturday as highs reach the mid 90s. Upper 90s Sunday and Monday as southwest gusts increase from 25 mph to 30 mph. 100s should finally arrive next week by Tuesday or Wednesday, about two months behind the usual time frame of late May.

Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and chenopods the predominant pollen types. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.