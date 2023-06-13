13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, June 13, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 60s to near 70° at sunrise this Tuesday, with low 90s by mid-afternoon. Puck drop at 5:00 p.m. for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final sees 91° and mostly sunny conditions outside, with winds under 10 mph. We'll dip through the 80s after sunset (near 8:00 p.m.) and see lows in the low 70s late tonight. Mid 90s are expected Wednesday through Friday, with upper 90s this weekend and mid 90s early next week. Lows at night will remain mild in the mid 70s through this stretch. Southwest gusts to 30 mph are expected for Father's Day on Sunday and for Juneteenth on Monday.

Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and chenopods the predominant pollen types. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.