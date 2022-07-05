LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas wakes up to 70s and low 80s with a clear sky and winds under 15 mph. We'll see 90s by 10am and afternoon highs near 100° as south winds increase to 15-25 mph. This evening cools from the 90s into the 80s by 10pm with south breezes at 10-15 mph. Lows late tonight will dip to the 70s to near 80°. Maximum winds are near 25 mph each afternoon this week, keeping dry air locked across our part of the Desert Southwest. We'll be near 100° through midweek. Highs climb to 105° Friday and 107° each weekend afternoon, with lows in the low 80s. Highs will approach 110° next week! To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning or wait until the sun is going down. When outside, remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight and light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol, keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water, and watch young kids, the elderly, and people with other health issues that make them prone to heat illness.