LAS VEGAS — Temperatures jump from the upper 80s through the 90s between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on their way to 100° at 10:00 a.m. under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds from Arizona are sending a few spotty showers to northeast Clark County at sunrise, in places like Moapa, Logandale, Overton, and Mesquite. South winds pick up to 10-20 mph today as afternoon highs return to 111°. We'll be in the triple digits after dark until 10:00 p.m., with lows in the upper 80s after midnight. Wednesday delivers a small (10%) rain and storm chance with highs near 109° and an uptick in humidity. Monsoon mugginess will be noticeable on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, so small (10%) rain and storm chances will continue. Highs linger between 107° and 110° from late week through the weekend and even into early next week. Nighttime lows will drop to the mid and upper 80s during this stretch, delivering warm mornings.

To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities to between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. (when we're in the 80s) or wait until after 7pm to avoid direct sunshine; sun set is at 8:00 p.m. but it doesn't get dark until after 8:30 p.m. When working or exercising outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water. It's important to watch those vulnerable to the intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness.

