13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Jan. 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Another chilly day Tuesday, with wake-up temperatures in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s. Plenty of high clouds early, then we're mostly sunny, with continued calm conditions. We're still chilly tonight and tomorrow morning (mid and upper 30s) but should see a slight warm-up to the upper 50s in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s are expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Morning temperatures will drop to the low 40s each of those days. A passing system Friday should stir the breezes up to 10-20 mph and deliver thicker high clouds. Highs dip to the upper 50s Sunday into early next week in the wake of that weak system.