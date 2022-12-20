13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Mostly cloudy weather this morning gives way to more sun than clouds from midday through afternoon. It's a cold morning in the mid and upper 30s, and afternoon highs should reach the mid 50s. Partly cloudy tonight as lows dip back to the mid and upper 30s. Calm winds at 5-10 mph are in the forecast for the next several days. Wednesday and Thursday see highs in the upper 50s, with another round of high clouds on Thursday. Friday marks a return to the 60s for the first time in more than two weeks as we rebound to the low 60s under a sunny sky with a few 5-15 mph northeast breezes. Christmas Eve is Saturday and we'll hit 63° with sunshine. Lows Saturday night drop to the low 40s in most neighborhoods. Christmas Day on Sunday sees mid 60s and a mostly sunny sky, which should roll over into Monday. A round of clouds is expected next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.