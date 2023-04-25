13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's near 70° and blustery this morning. North winds at 15-30 mph are expected most of today, limiting afternoon highs to the low 80s despite full sunshine. Gusts will reach 45 mph down the Colorado River valley in Laughlin, and 35 mph gusts are expected there on Wednesday. Here in Las Vegas, northeast gusts of 15-25 mph on Wednesday are expected as highs climb to the mid 80s. Low 90s Thursday and Friday with gusts of 20 mph and 25 mph, respectively. Expect a stretch of mid 90s Saturday and upper 90s Sunday (when a few southwest gusts to 25 mph return). Sunday's forecast high of 98° is 16° above-average and just 1° shy of the record high of 99° set back in 1981. Mid 90s linger early next week before a drop to the 80s starts Tuesday. No rain chances are in the forecast this week, but pollen levels remain very high with ragweed, olive, and grass pollen causing most of the issues. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.