13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Today sees southwest gusts of 30-40 mph in Las Vegas, with 50s and 60s early followed by highs in the upper 70s as sun gives way to increasing afternoon clouds. Gusts linger at 25-35 mph this evening. We'll cool to the low 50s tonight as west winds continue at 15-25 mph. Temperatures start near 50° early Wednesday morning, with winds at 10-20 mph alongside sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Thursday sees sun, mid 70s, and continued reasonable winds at 10-20 mph. Friday is breezy (15-25 mph) with mostly sunny conditions and mid 70s. We climb from 82° Saturday to 88° Sunday with mostly sunny weather and gusts under 15 mph. A climb back to 90° is expected early next week on Monday. No rain chances are in the forecast this week, but pollen levels remain very high with ragweed, olive, and grass pollen causing most of the issues. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.