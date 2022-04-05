13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Apr. 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Most spots wake up to the 60s with a mainly clear sky and southwest breezes at 5-15 mph. Las Vegas climbs to 90° today with more sunshine than yesterday. Northwest winds will develop by midday at 15-25 and linger at 10-20 mph this evening and tonight, when lows dip to near 60°. Wednesday looks mostly sunny and breezy, with northeast winds at 15-25 mph and highs near 80°. A Lake Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning for high winds and fire danger are in effect on Wednesday from Lake Mead down the Colorado River Valley, with north gusts to 40 mph. Mid 80s return Thursday with sunshine and northeast gusts to 20 mph. Low 90s return Friday and Saturday, with calm weather Friday and southwest gusts to 25 mph Saturday, when mostly cloudy conditions early give way to more sun by Saturday afternoon as temperatures climb. Sunday delivers additional 25 mph gusts from the southwest, with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy conditions. Lows will be in the low 60s most of this week through the weekend, although Wednesday night will be cooler, in the mid 50s. A big cool down early next week drops highs to the upper 60s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with gusty southwest winds to 30 mph Monday under a partly cloudy sky.