13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday evening, July 4, 2023

LAS VEGAS — After a breezy 4th of July afternoon, evening gusts (during fireworks time) should be capped at 20 mph. Conditions will be quite dry, with humidity below 5%, so please exercise care and caution if you're lighting any fireworks. Lows dip to the upper 70s after midnight, which is a bit cooler than the last several nights. We'll hover close to 105° the rest of the week, about average for July, but southwest gusts will reach 20-30 mph each afternoon. Nighttime lows will remain in the upper70s the rest of the week. There are strong signs that the heat surges back above 110° next week as a ridge of high pressure develops across Arizona and New Mexico.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Pollen levels are low-to-medium with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types.