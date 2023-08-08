13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, August 8, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Southern Nevada is sunny and mild and breezy this morning, in the 80s with south winds at 10-20 mph. Highs reach 103° with southwest gusts back to 30 mph this afternoon. Lingering evening breezes as readings fall through the 90s with late night lows in the upper 70s.

Wednesday is similarly breezy with mostly cloudy conditions and a 20% chance of a passing thundershower, limiting highs to 101°. Scattered monsoon storm chances increase Thursday (40%) and linger Friday (20%) before a dry weekend. Highs will be limited to the upper 90s Thursday and Friday before climbing back above 100° this weekend. Las Vegas sees highs at 101° Saturday and 103° Sunday with less wind. A ridge of high pressure covers the Desert Southwest next week, so mid-August highs may approach 110°, which is closer to record levels than to average.

To beat the August heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.