13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, November 2, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Thursday starts on either side of 50° and highs are expected to climb to the mid 70s today with calm and sunny weather. Highs hover in the mid 70s through the weekend. Thicker clouds are in the forecast at times on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Lows at night continue to drop to the 50s. We "fall back" Saturday night, gaining an hour of sleep, but sunrise shifts to 6:07 a.m. and sunset to 4:40 p.m. on Sunday as we return to Pacific Standard Time. No rain chances over the next seven days, although a round of southwest breezes next Tuesday may usher in a slight cool down to near 70° next week.