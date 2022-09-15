13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, September 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Enjoy a pleasant start in the 70s today, with 80s by 10 a.m. and low 90s arriving after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny conditions are expected all day, and south winds pick up to 10-20 mph this afternoon. We'll be in the 80s this evening with 70s after 10 p.m. and lows in the upper 60s late tonight away from The Strip. Highs hover in the low 90s with sunshine Friday through the weekend, as well as early next week. Weekend gusts up to 25-30 mph will linger on Monday and Tuesday. Low humidity will keep storm chances at bay for the foreseeable future. Lows late at night and early in the morning will continue to dip to the upper 60s to near 70°. Fall officially begins next Thursday (September 22nd).