13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, November 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's a cold start with temperatures in the low and mid 30s at sunrise in many Las Vegas neighborhoods! The good news is that today looks calm, with east breezes limited to 5 mph. Sunshine gives way to some late afternoon high clouds, and highs will briefly hit 60°. After a cold evening in the 40s after 8:00 p.m. with lows dropping to the upper 30s under a calm, partly cloudy sky. We'll see northeast winds at 10-20 mph on Friday and Saturday, which will limit highs to the upper 50s to near 60°. Sunday looks a bit calmer with sunshine and upper 50s. Next week should deliver a slow climb from the low 60s Monday and Tuesday to the mid and upper 60s Wednesday through Thanksgiving, as well as Black Friday into next weekend. Nighttime lows in the upper 30s and low 40s continue for the foreseeable future.