13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, November 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS — A long stretch of cool and dry weather is in the forecast across Southern Nevada. Thursday morning starts in the upper 30s and 40s across Las Vegas, with a northwest breeze at 5-15 mph in spots. Expect north breezes at 10-15 mph this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s, which is more than 10° colder than average for November. Sunny weather today yields to thicker high clouds Friday, which is Veterans Day, so highs will dip slightly to the mid 50s. Saturday is sunny and calm with wake-up temperatures near 40° followed by highs in the upper 50s in the afternoon. Sunday wraps up the weekend with a northeast breeze at 15-20 mph and a few clouds alongside sunny highs in the upper 50s. Next week the cool stretch continues, with sunrise readings near 40° and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Calm weather on Monday gives way to northeast breezes at 10-20 mph Tuesday and Wednesday, but no rain chances are expected.