13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Nov. 4, 2021

Chilly early, warm later
The November 4, 2021 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:32 AM, Nov 04, 2021
LAS VEGAS —It's chilly early, in the 50s, with a clear sky and winds around 5 mph. We'll hit the 60s by 8 a.m. and the 70s by 10 a.m. Highs reach the upper 70s later today as sunshine continues and winds are limited to 5-10 mph. An evening in the 60s after 8 p.m. with lows tonight in the upper 50s after midnight. Highs reach the low 80s Friday and Saturday as mostly sunny weather continues. South breezes at 10-20 mph will develop this weekend through early next week. We "fall back" Saturday night into Sunday morning and gain an hour of sleep; the trade-off is that sunrise and sunset shift an hour earlier, so on Sunday it gets dark before 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon dips to the upper 70s, and a drop to the mid 70s arrives Monday as clouds increase. Cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday (highs barely reach 70°) as a passing weather system delivers a 10% chance of rain to the valley on Tuesday. Lows at night will remain in the 50s through the next week.

