13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, May 25, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures start in the upper 60s and low 70s at sunrise, with 80s until late morning. Today delivers seasonably warm weather for late May (low 90s) with afternoon gusts near 30 mph and mostly sunny conditions. and low 90s all afternoon. Lows the next few nights drop to the mid and upper 60s. Highs are back in the low 90s Friday and across Memorial Day weekend. Southwest gusts are back to 30 mph Friday afternoon, but should stay under 20 mph on Saturday. Breezes at 15-25 mph are expected Sunday, Memorial Day Monday, and Tuesday. Rain chances remain out of the forecast, although spotty daytime thundershowers continue across northern Nevada and Utah.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and oak causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.