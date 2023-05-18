13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, May 18, 2023

LAS VEGAS — The heat and marginal humidity continue in Las Vegas, so small rain chances of 10% to 20% remain in the forecast the next several days. It's sunny and in the low 70s at sunrise this morning. Shower and storm coverage should be more isolated today in the valley (only 10%) so highs will sizzle in the upper 90s alongside a partly cloudy afternoon sky. Mountain showers and storm chances remain at 30% to 40% the next several days. Gusty breezes of 40 mph are expected near any showers that develop, even though rain amounts remain light. Rain chances climb to 20% in Las Vegas on Friday, with possible late day and evening thundershowers moving in from the north. Humidity goes up on Saturday and Sunday, so the chance of pop-up showers and storms lingers. Drier air is expected next week, which will reinforce the above-average temperatures as highs remain in the upper 90s. Lows at night will be in the low and mid 70s for the next week.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.