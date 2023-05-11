13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, May 11, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 60s early and sunshine will send temperatures to the middle 80s this afternoon as light southeast breezes blow at 10-15 mph. We drop through the 70s this evening with mainly clear and calm conditions. Above-average warmth Friday (91°) and Mother's Day weekend (93°-95°) with northeast gusts of 25 mph Friday and 30 mph Saturday before breezes dip below 20 mph Sunday and beyond. Mid 90s should last into next week. Nighttime lows will be near 70° during this stretch. There's enough moisture in place for a stray daytime thundershower in the mountains this weekend and in the valley next week (small chances in Las Vegas Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday). Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.