13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Mar. 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS —North gusts of 30-40 mph as we start the day in Las Vegas, with temperatures hovering in the 40s & 50s and some passing showers. Rain chances drop by midday, while afternoon highs remain in the mid 50s and north gusts to 40 mph continue. We should see more peeks of sun through the clouds later today. Blowing dust and crosswinds while driving are expected today. Tonight through Friday morning is cold, in the mid and upper 30s, as northeast breezes at 10-20 mph linger. Highs Friday afternoon reach the low 60s under a sunny sky. Saturday looks fairly calm (gusts 10 mph) with a high of 71°. Sunday looks similar, with warmer weather in the mid 70s. Upper 70s to near 80° weather is expected Monday and Tuesday, with 25 mph gusts on Tuesday afternoon.