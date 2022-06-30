LAS VEGAS — A brief dip to the mid and upper 80s early this morning, then a fast warm-up through the 90s between 8am and 11am. Expect triple digits at noon with highs at 105° this afternoon. South winds at 15 mph this morning will increase to 25 mph this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. This evening will be in the 90s with a clear sky and lingering breezes. Nighttime lows won't offer much heat relief through the weekend, only dipping to the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs range from 103° to 104° Friday and Saturday. Southwest gusts increase from 25 mph Friday to 30 mph Saturday and Sunday, and 25 mph on Monday, which is the Fourth of July. Lingering winds each evening and the presence of dry air could be troublesome with all the neighborhood fireworks this weekend. Highs will be closer to 100° Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Nighttime lows will dip to the mid 70s early next week, translating to slightly cooler early mornings.

To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning or wait until the sun is going down. When outside, remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight and light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol, keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water, and watch young kids, the elderly, and people with other health issues that make them prone to heat illness.

