13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, June 29, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Another calm morning in the 70s early with 80s after 8:00 a.m. and low 90s by 11:00 a.m. Afternoon highs reach 99° with northeast breezes at 10-15 mph. We expect to finally see triple digits Friday (high of 104° at the airport) which ties the record from 1965 for latest arrival of triple digits in Las Vegas. We'll make up for lost time with a very hot weekend; an Excessive Heat Watch is posted for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as highs sizzle near 110°. Wind gusts range from 15-20 mph through Sunday but southwest breezes hit 30 mph on Monday and Tuesday. The Fourth of July is Tuesday and highs will hit 107°. Evening weather then should be fine for fireworks, around 100° at sunset with lingering 15 mph breezes. Nighttime lows during this hot stretch will be warm, in the low and mid 80s.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types.