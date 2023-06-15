13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, June 15, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's mostly cloudy and in the upper 70s at sunrise. We can't rule out an isolated shower this morning, and a 30% chance of thundershowers develops after midday in Las Vegas. Highs reach back to the mid 90s this afternoon. A 20% shower chance continues tonight as we drop to the mid 70s. Clouds and the opportunity for passing downpours with lightning and gusty wind are more likely Friday, which keeps highs in the upper 80s. The rain chance tomorrow is 50% in Las Vegas between morning, midday, and afternoon, but should diminish Friday evening. Saturday looks sunny and hot (98°) with southwest breezes at 15-25 mph in the afternoon. The VGK parade starts in the low 90s at 7:00 p.m. Saturday before dipping to the upper 80s after sunset (8:00 p.m.) as breezes linger at 10 mph. Southwest gusts to 30 mph on Father's Day on Sunday as highs reach 99° in the afternoon. Juneteenth is observed Monday and we expect temperatures to slide back to the mid 90s as southwest gusts hit 35 mph with sunshine. Low and mid 90s return for the middle of next week, but a surge near 100° develops late next week or next weekend, and a stretch of 100°-105° looks likely across the last week of June.

Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and chenopods the predominant pollen types. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.