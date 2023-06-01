13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, June 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures are near 70° at sunrise with a mostly sunny sky. Most spots are calm but there are some south breezes on the south end of the valley. Afternoon gusts from the southwest up to 25 mph are expected today and again tomorrow. Highs will hit the low 90s the next couple afternoons. We'll turn partly cloudy after lunchtime with a 10% shower chance in the valley as a few midday mountain downpours drift east and fizzle. We'll dip to the low 70s tonight. Expect mid 90s Saturday (gusts only 15 mph) and upper 90s Sunday (gusts only 20 mph) with a mostly sunny sky. Mid 90s Monday will dip to the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday as weak low pressure settles into California and keeps our temperatures in check. Small shower chances may spring up next week, but for now we're not expecting much.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and oak causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.